Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block After Short Circuit, Six Fire Engines Rushed to Spot

A fire broke out in an air-conditioning boiler installed on the rooftop of Delhi’s North Block on Monday after a suspected short circuit during welding work. Six fire engines were rushed to the site, and the blaze was later brought under control, officials said.

Thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky from the historic red-sandstone building on Raisina Hill, which houses key government offices.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident was reported at around 11 am. Preliminary information suggests that welding work was underway when a sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the fire in one of the AC boilers.

“The fire has since been brought under control,” the fire department said in a statement.

Milind Deora Spots Smoke on Way to Parliament

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora also noticed smoke rising from behind North Block while travelling to Parliament.

In a post on X, Deora said he hoped everyone was safe and that emergency services were responding swiftly.

Further details about the incident were awaited.