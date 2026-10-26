- Parliaments Can Help Ease Global Tensions, Address International Challenges: Om Birla
- Elon Musk warns of ‘guppy-level death’ for AI startups
- Five face travel restrictions as Chennai Police widen Veeramani POCSO probe
- Kerala judge booked in fatal crash, police to seek teen’s bail cancellation
- Four charred to death as car catches fire in MP's Dhar
- iPhone Duo Display Issues: iFixit Finds Possible Cause
- From Hand Hygiene to Vaccination: 7 Expert Tips to Prevent Infections
- TN teachers push for cameras, stricter supervision at public exam centres
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block After Short Circuit, Six Fire Engines Rushed to Spot
In Short
A fire broke out in an AC boiler on the rooftop of Delhi’s North Block after a suspected short circuit during welding work. Six fire engines responded, and the blaze was brought under control.
A fire broke out in an air-conditioning boiler installed on the rooftop of Delhi’s North Block on Monday after a suspected short circuit during welding work. Six fire engines were rushed to the site, and the blaze was later brought under control, officials said.
Thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky from the historic red-sandstone building on Raisina Hill, which houses key government offices.
According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident was reported at around 11 am. Preliminary information suggests that welding work was underway when a sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the fire in one of the AC boilers.
“The fire has since been brought under control,” the fire department said in a statement.
Milind Deora Spots Smoke on Way to Parliament
Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora also noticed smoke rising from behind North Block while travelling to Parliament.
In a post on X, Deora said he hoped everyone was safe and that emergency services were responding swiftly.
Further details about the incident were awaited.
Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive
Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on Purvanchal Expressway in UP; several injured
Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Meets with Accident on Way To Sultanpur
PM Modi congratulates Brazil's Lula on 'remarkable' win, says looking forward to deepening ties
Congress govt anti-farmer, fails to release drought relief: Karnataka BJP
Mamata Banerjee seeks district-wise reports on her party's local leaders, workers