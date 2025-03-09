Kerala mass murder case: Police to probe financial dealings of accused's mother

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has decided to interrogate Shemi, the mother of Affan, the prime accused in the brutal murder of five people in Venjaramoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, on February 24.

The decision comes after Affan claimed during interrogation that his mother was responsible for the family’s massive debt of Rs 65 lakh, which he alleged led to his violent action.

According to police sources, the family fell into a severe financial crisis after 2021. Investigators suspect that Shemi played a key role in handling the family’s financial affairs, borrowing heavily from both relatives and local loan sharks.

Affan accused his mother of taking gold and property documents from relatives to mortgage at financial institutions. For nearly two and a half years, Shemi allegedly managed these financial dealings, leading the police to probe the exact reasons behind the massive loans.

The case gained further complexity after Affan’s father, Abdul Rahim, who returned from the UAE after the killings, told the police that he was only aware of a debt of Rs 15 lakh.

He refuted his son’s claims, stating that he (father) had never asked his family to send him money for his business in the Middle East.

Shemi, the only survivor of the attack, is currently undergoing treatment at Gokulam Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, recovering from severe head injuries inflicted by her son.

On February 24, Affan first attacked his mother with a hammer, causing serious injuries, before locking her inside a room. He then went to his grandmother’s house, where he brutally murdered 88-year-old Salma Beevi by repeatedly smashing her head against a wall. His killing spree continued as he attacked his uncle, Abdul Latheef (69), a former Kerala Police officer, and his aunt, Shajida (59), using a hammer. He later lured his fiancee, Farsana (22), to his home, where he killed her mercilessly. His final victim was his 14-year-old younger brother, Afsan.

The brutal nature of the crime has sparked widespread debate in Kerala, with discussions revolving around whether violent Malayalam films influenced Affan’s actions. Many argue that the increasing portrayal of extreme violence in cinema may have played a role in shaping his mindset.

As the investigation deepens, the SIT is focused on unraveling the financial crisis that may have contributed to the tragedy, while experts continue to analyse the psychological and social factors behind one of the most horrifying mass murders in the state’s history.