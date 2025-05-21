Kerala Woman Confesses To Killing 4-Year-Old Daughter By Throwing Her Into River

In a tragic incident from Kerala’s Ernakulam district, a 36-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of murdering her four-year-old daughter by throwing her into a river. The woman, identified as Sandhya, reportedly confessed to the crime during police questioning.

According to authorities, Sandhya picked up her daughter, Kalyani, from an Anganwadi near her husband’s family residence in the Puthencruz–Mattakuzhy area on Monday evening. Instead of returning to her marital home, she took the child to her own residence in Kurumassery, under the Chengamanad police limits.

Later that evening, Sandhya allegedly threw Kalyani from the Moozhikulam bridge into the nearby river, roughly 5 km from her home. Following an overnight search operation, the child’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning. A post-mortem was conducted at Kalamassery Medical College after the inquest at Angamaly Taluk Hospital.

Initially, Sandhya misled her family with conflicting accounts of her daughter’s whereabouts. However, inconsistencies in her statements led to suspicion, and she was taken into custody. She was medically examined at Aluva Taluk Hospital before being presented in court.

Kalyani was the daughter of Subhash, a resident of Mattakuzhy, a semi-rural locality situated approximately 40 km east of Kochi. Police are currently investigating the motive behind the murder and whether any third parties were involved.