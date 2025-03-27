K'taka: Justice Nagamohan Das panel submits report on internal reservation for SCs in govt jobs

The much-awaited interim report on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in government jobs by the Justice (Retired) H. N. Nagamohan Das panel was submitted at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Food Minister K. H. Muniyappa, Social Justice Minister H. C. Mahadevappa, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Retired Justice Das presented the report, titled 'Honourable Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Single Member Bench: Classification of Scheduled Caste Internal Reservation', to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka government had stated that it is all set to implement internal reservation in government jobs for Scheduled Castes in the state, once the interim report by the Justice (retired) Nagamohan Das panel is submitted.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference at the Chief Minister's Office after a meeting regarding internal reservation for Scheduled Castes in government jobs, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara conveyed the Congress government's commitment to implementing the quota for SCs.

"Our government is committed to implementing internal reservation for Scheduled Castes. We had already promised this in our party's election manifesto. Retired Justice Nagamohan Das informed us in the meeting that empirical data will provide a clear perspective on the issue," Parameshwara had said.

Minister Mahadevappa, who was also present, stated that an extensive meeting was held under the CM's leadership with senior ministers to discuss internal reservation.

"The Nagamohan Das Committee had submitted an initial report detailing the progress made so far on internal reservation. A proposal for its swift implementation has been put forward," he said.

He further added, "A thorough discussion was conducted based on empirical data. Justice Nagamohan Das will submit the interim report. Based on that report, a decision will be made regarding the implementation of internal reservation."

"All aspects have been discussed in detail and brought to our attention. Our government is fully committed to implementing internal reservation. No community has made specific demands regarding the percentage of reservation.

"Most departments have already provided the necessary data. We will proceed in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. Until internal reservation is implemented, no backlog positions, promotions, or new appointments will be made," he clarified.