Lalu Prasad's health improving, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: The health status of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is slightly improving, and he is being taken to Delhi for further treatment, his son and party leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday.

"Due to the good wishes of every person, his health is improving. He is showing signs of recovery. We are currently taking him to Delhi for treatment in AIIMS. If necessary, we will go to Singapore for his treatment," Tejashwi Yadav said while interacting with media persons in Patna's Paras hospital.

"People are enquiring with me to get the update of his health status. PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders have called me and enquired about his health. Everyone's concerned about his health. Due to their good wishes and treatments of the doctor, Lalu Prasad Yadav will soon return home," he said.

Besides Tejashwi Yadav, other family members including Lalu Prasad's wife and former CM Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav and others also reached Paras hospital. After that, they will go with Lalu Prasad Yadav in the air ambulance from Patna airport to Delhi.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently suffering from kidney and lung infections. Besides, he is also having other health issues.

On Sunday, Lalu Prasad fell from the stairs and sustained a fracture in right shoulder. Besides, he is also having an injury in his hip.

Earlier in the day, CM Nitish Kumar, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, Health Minister Mangal Pandey and other leaders went to Paras hospital to know his health status.