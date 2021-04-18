Lancet India Task Force advice to curb Covid : Ban all indoor gatherings for 2-months

Top
Highlights

  • Task Force for temporary ban on gatherings of groups larger than 10
  • Says public health concerns need to override any other considerations
  • Calls for closure of all movie theatres, sports arenas, gyms and stadia

Kolkata: There should be a complete ban on indoor gatherings for at least two months, the Lancet Covid-19 Commission's India Task Force has said in a report.

This measure can help control the surge of infections in India, says the report. In its report, the Task Force has also attributed the ongoing surge to religious, political events (state elections), and social gatherings (resurgence of weddings, sporting events).

"We strongly recommend a temporary ban on gatherings of groups larger than 10 for the next two months," says the Task Force.

It is important to note that election rallies have not been banned by the Election Commission and there are no restrictions on political rallies as of yet.

