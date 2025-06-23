Leaders Honor Syama Prasad Mookerjee On 72nd Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders commemorated the 72nd death anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on June 23, 2025, honoring the founding president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh for his unwavering dedication to national unity.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi praised Mookerjee's exceptional bravery and determination in preserving India's territorial integrity. The Prime Minister emphasized that Mookerjee's contributions to nation-building continue to inspire reverence across the country.

Born in Calcutta in 1901, Mookerjee was a distinguished academic who transitioned into politics in Bengal during pre-independence India. Initially a member of the Hindu Mahasabha, he served in Prime Minister Nehru's first cabinet but resigned in 1950 due to ideological differences with Congress policies.

In 1951, Mookerjee collaborated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to establish the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later evolved into the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is regarded, alongside Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, as one of the BJP's foundational ideologists.

Mookerjee was particularly vocal about his opposition to Article 370, which provided special constitutional status to Jammu and Kashmir. He believed this provision hindered the region's complete integration with India and campaigned vigorously for its removal.

His principled stance led to his tragic death in 1953. Mookerjee deliberately entered Jammu and Kashmir without the required permit to protest the dual governance system. He was subsequently arrested and died in custody, becoming a martyr for the cause of national unity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Mookerjee as "a distinguished scholar, a great freedom fighter, and a visionary" who dreamed of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' (One India, Great India). He highlighted Mookerjee's role in shaping India's early industrial policies as the nation's first cabinet minister post-independence.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta honored Mookerjee at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Park, noting how he "roared like a lion" and championed the slogan 'Ek Vidhan, Ek Samvidhan' (One Law, One Constitution).

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reflected on the historical significance of Mookerjee's sacrifice, noting that it took 72 years for his vision to be realized. He emphasized that the Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5, 2019, was a fitting tribute to Mookerjee's enduring legacy and his belief in a truly unified India.

The minister stated that Mookerjee's fundamental principle - that a country cannot have two separate legal systems and remain truly united - continues to guide the BJP's ideology and India's path toward complete integration.