Lightning strikes three children in Chhattisgarh

Bhopal/Raipur: In a tragic incident, three children were struck by lightning in Kurudih village of Korba district of Chhattisgarh . They were near a pond when the lightning hit.

Among them, 14-year-old Manish Kashyap and 13-year-old Lokesh Kumar suffered severe burns. Both were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

One of the injured regained consciousness after a while, but the condition of the other two remains critical, police said.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Meteorological Department has issued a three-day warning for storms and heavy rain across 31 districts, including Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur.

The weather in Chhattisgarh has once again taken a dramatic turn. On Tuesday afternoon, Raipur experienced rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

Extreme weather conditions continued to impact central Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Since Tuesday morning, Raipur has been covered with clouds.