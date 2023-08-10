Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition protests

Live
Highlights
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. on Thursday after the Congress-led opposition protested, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House and his response on Manipur.
Soon as the House convened for the day, Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references of some former members, who have passed away recently.
After that however, the opposition members entered the well of the House and shouted slogans, seeking the prime minister's presence in the House.
After allowing a couple of questions, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 p.m.
Incidentally, the prime minister is expected to reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha at around 4 p.m. Thursday.
