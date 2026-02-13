Vedanta’s ‘Vidyagraha’ supports 200 students for Board exams

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium is supporting government school students in Jharsuguda for their upcoming Board exams through comprehensive education camps. Organised under its ‘Vidyagraha’ initiative, four such camps were held at government high schools in the district. Through this initiative, Vedanta aims to help the students improve their exam preparation and career prospects through structured subject assessments and expert counselling.

Held at the UG High School (Siriapali), VSS High School (Beheramal), Panchayat High School (Badmal), and Government High School (Sarbahal), the camps have benefited close to 200 students in Jharsuguda. The camps are focused on strengthening the understanding of fundamental concepts in Mathematics, Science and English, with assessments conducted in close adherence to Board exam protocols. This approach has also enabled the students to familiarise themselves with exam patterns, evaluation parameters, and overall assessment process.

Underscoring the impact of the initiative, C Chandru, CEO, Vedanta Jharsuguda, said, “At Vedanta Jharsuguda, we believe that education is the foundation of long-term community development. Through our ‘Vidyagraha’ initiative, we are working to strengthen academic preparedness and providing meaningful guidance to students at a crucial stage in their lives.”

Sharing his experience, Joesph Rana, a Class 10 student from Siriapalli High School said, “The assessment camps helped me understand how the Board exams will be conducted and where I need to improve.”