Love, Loans, and Lehengas: The Financial Reality of Indian Weddings

The Indian wedding is usually seen as a colorful display of custom, love, and celebration. However, beneath the glitzy exterior of multi-day celebrations, luxury lehengas, and floral mandaps, there is a darker side to life,one marked by heavy debt, peer pressure, and enduring social ills like female foeticide and dowries. While these lavish festivities represent happiness and status, they may be very expensive, particularly for middle-class and lower-class families.

History Behind the Grand Indian Wedding

Historically,Indian weddings have always been elaborate, though the scale and style have changed over centuries. In ancient India, weddings were community-driven and deeply rooted in religious text-recommended rituals.They were spiritual unions that were often modest in material display but rich in symbolism and tradition.

Indian royalty added more extravagant elements into weddings during the medieval and Mughal periods such as jewelry, feasts, and elaborate processions.The British colonial era added Victorian customs, further solidifying the idea of grandeur as a marker of social standing. In post-independence India, the "Big Fat Indian Wedding" became the new standard due to growing affluence and Bollywood's influence.

Why Do Indians Spend So Much on Weddings?

There are multiple reasons due to which Indians are obsessed for lavish weddings:

1. Cultural Significance

In India, weddings are considered the most important event in a person's life,especially for women. It is not just a union of two individuals but a merging of families, traditions, and social expectations.

2. Social Pressure and Status Symbol

Weddings are usually considered as an opportunity for families to showcase their wealth and status.Hosting a grand wedding can be seen as a matter of pride, while a modest one may attract gossip or social disapproval.

3. Bollywood and Media Influence

Bollywood is popular for showcasing big fat Indian weddings.They portray extravagant weddings as aspirational, complete with celebrity-style fashion, exotic venues, and luxury catering.Middle class and low class families get influenced by these portrayals set and unrealistic standards.

4. Fear of Social Comparison

The desire to match or surpass their neighbours and relatives, middle class families strain their finances,take out loans,or draw from retirement funds to throw lavish weddings which they can barely afford.

5. Dowry Expectations

Despite being illegal, the dowry system still persists in various forms. Lavish weddings are often seen as a “package deal” that includes expensive gifts, cash, and jewelry—under the guise of custom.

Consequences of the Big Fat Indian Wedding

The emphasis on lavish spending has wide-ranging consequences, many of them harmful:

1. Financial Stress

Many families go into deep debt to fund weddings. According to some estimates, Indian families spend an average of 20–30% of their lifetime savings on a single wedding. This burden is especially acute among low-income households who take high-interest loans or sell assets to meet societal expectations.

2. Wastage and Environmental Impact

Extravagant weddings often lead to massive food waste, plastic use, and carbon footprints from large venues, firecrackers, and international guests. Sustainability is rarely a concern.

3. Economic Disparities

The pressure to spend beyond one’s means reinforces class divisions. Those unable to afford luxury weddings may feel ashamed or excluded from their own social circles.

4. Impact on Mental Health

Planning of a grand wedding becomes stressful especially for the bride’s family which can cause anxiety and mental strain.In some cases, failed expectations or inability to meet dowry demands have led to tragic outcomes like harassment, violence, or even suicide.

Dowry and Female Foeticide: A Deep Connection

The societal obsession with wedding expenses is deeply intertwined with two persistent social evils: dowry and female foeticide.

1. Dowry as a Norm

Despite legal prohibitions, dowry remains a widespread practice in India. It is often disguised as wedding gifts or “customary expenses.” The expectation that the bride’s family must provide a large dowry contributes to the trend of expensive weddings. Families fear that a “simple wedding” may reduce their daughter’s marital prospects.

2. Devaluation of the Girl Child

In many parts of India, girls are still seen as financial burdens due to the dual costs of education and eventual marriage, including dowry.This perception fuels female foeticide, the illegal practice of aborting female fetuses. It is driven by the fear that raising a daughter means preparing for enormous financial outlay during her wedding.

3. Gender Inequality

Dowry and gender inequality reinforce the notion that women are liabilities rather than assets. Instead of empowering women, our Indian marriage system becomes a symbol of societal expectations and economic transactions.

A Shift in Perspective Is Needed

“Marriages are made in heaven”. When we say this phrase, it means that this sacred institution or system was created by God, and as humans,we should not turn it into a business.Weddings are a cherished part of Indian culture, it is crucial to separate celebration from showmanship. Encouraging simple, meaningful ceremonies can ease financial strain and reduce harmful social practices. Education, awareness campaigns, and community support are key to changing mindsets.

Some encouraging signs are visible,urban youth are opting for intimate weddings, destination elopements, and even court marriages. Social media influencers and public figures are promoting minimalist weddings, giving others the confidence to do the same.

Conclusion

The Great Indian Wedding is undoubtedly a vibrant and culturally rich celebration, but it is increasingly becoming a symbol of financial pressure and deep-rooted societal issues. Breaking free from the compulsion to host lavish weddings can not only prevent long-term financial distress but also help dismantle regressive practices like dowry and female foeticide. It’s time we celebrate marriages with love, not liabilities.