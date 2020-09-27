Madhya Pradesh: Woman approaches court after father cheats her in Ludo game

Madhya Pradesh: In a hilarious incident, a 24-year-old woman approached a court in Bhopal complaining on his father for cheating her in Ludo game. The woman is said to have developed hatred over his father and even wanted to snap all ties with him as he defeated her.

After the game, the woman lost respect to his father whom she trusted so much and did not expect he would defeat her.

The woman was told to take four sessions of counselling when she approached the court. Saritha, a counsellor at the Bhopal Family court said that the woman was playing Ludo with her father and siblings when her father killed one of her tokens in the game.

The counsellor further said that the woman told her she did not expect her father to kill her as he promised to give all the happiness in the world. "After the incident, the woman lost trust on her father and said that the relationship between her father and the woman was ended," Saritha added.

Saritha went on to say that the woman also told her she believed that her father would lose the game for the sake of her happiness. However, after the four sessions of counselling, the woman is said to have behaved normally.