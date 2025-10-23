Mahakol Lok light & sound show to showcase Ujjain’s glorious history

The light and sound show at the Mahakal Lok complex here will make tourists and devotees aware of the glorious history of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

He inaugurated the 25-minute laser show at the Mahakal Lok complex, Rudra Sagar, here on Tuesday, on the occasion of Diwali.

Under the Smart City Project, the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has developed the light and sound show at a cost of Rs 18.7 crore, showcasing the glory of Lord Mahakaleshwar, the Shipra river, and the city of Avantika, an official said.

The Shri Mahakaleshwar Band was also launched with a live performance on the occasion.

CM Yadav also lit lamps at the Mahakal Lok complex.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the blessings of Baba Mahakal, the country is rapidly developing, he said.

Ujjain, the city of Avantika, holds a special place in the country and has its own glorious history, the CM said.

“The light and sound show at the Mahakal Lok complex will familiarise tourists and devotees with the glorious history of Ujjain,” he said.

Yadav praised the performance of the Mahakaleshwar Band. Their performance will also be planned during other festivals, he added.