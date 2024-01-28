Maharashtra wins PM's Banner at Republic Day camp

The NCC Directorate Maharashtra contingent has won the prestigious Prime Minister’s Banner at the Republic Day Camp-2024 event for the third time, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The ministry said that the Maharashtra Directorate contingent -- comprising of 122 cadets -- won the Champions Trophy and the coveted Prime Minister’s Banner at the Republic Day Camp (RDC-2024) for standing first overall in addition to winning a rich haul of trophies and laurels.

"It is a stupendous achievement to win the RDC banner competition 20 times so far and consecutively for the last three years. Kudos to the entire team of NCC Directorate Maharashtra for their hardwork, dedication and sincerity,” Maj Gen Yogender Singh ADG NCC Directorate Maharashtra said.

The Ministry of Defence said that at the Republic Day parade various contingents of the NCC witnessed female representation.

“For the first time, there was an all-girl Tri-Service Marching contingent which was headed by Senior Under Officer Tanu Tevatia of Uttar Pradesh Directorate. The Girls Marching contingent (Army), comprising 148 cadets, was led by Senior Under Officer Punnya Ponnamma from Karnataka and Goa Directorate,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the NCC band also had an all-girl representation.

“The Combined Band consisting of Girls from Birla Balika Vidya Peeth Pilani, Rajasthan and North-Eastern Region was headed by Senior Under Officer Yashasvica Gaur and Ankita Sharma,” the ministry said.