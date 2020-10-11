Make anti-dengue campaign a success, appeals Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday exhorted city residents to participate with enthusiasm to make his government's anti-dengue initiative a success.

As part of the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign to prevent the spread of dengue, Kejriwal also checked his official residence along with his family to see there was no stagnant water, which helps the mosquito responsible for the disease to breed.

"This is the sixth Sunday of the campaign. We have to join hands to defeat dengue," the Chief Minister said.

Under the campaign, residents are expected to check their premises on weekends to see that no water has stagnated in and around coolers, flower pots, and disused tyres.