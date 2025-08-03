  • Menu
MALEGAON VERDICT Was tortured to name Modi, claims Pragya

MALEGAON VERDICT Was tortured to name Modi, claims Pragya
Lashing out at the then Congress-led government at the Centre, Pragya Thakur alleged that the party was behind the "false case" as part of a larger "conspiracy" to "defame the saffron (Bhagwa) and the armed forces."

New Delhi: Lashing out at the then Congress-led government at the Centre, Pragya Thakur alleged that the party was behind the "false case" as part of a larger "conspiracy" to "defame the saffron (Bhagwa) and the armed forces."

Days after a special NIA court acquitted Pragya Thakur in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the former BJP MP made a stunning claim, alleging that she was "forced and tortured to take the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others". "I have given everything in writing and named all those whom I was forced to name. They kept saying, ‘Name these people then we won’t beat you.’ Their main aim was to torture me," she said.

Lashing out at the then UPA government, Pragya Thakur alleged that the Congress was behind the "false case" as part of a larger "conspiracy" to "defame the saffron (Bhagwa) and the armed forces".

