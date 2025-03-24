Man electrocuted while removing DMK flag post in TN's Krishnagiri

Chennai : In a tragic incident, one worker died of electrocution and four others were injured while attempting to remove a 20-foot DMK flagpost in Kethanaickanpatti in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Monday.

The group was attempting to remove the DMK flagpost when it touched live electrical wires.

The deceased was identified as K. Ramamoorthy (53), a resident of Kethanaickanpatti. The injured workers -- Perumal (49), Sakkarai (54), Arumugam (58), and Boopalan (48) -- sustained electric shocks and have been admitted to the Uthangarai Government Hospital. Their condition is reported to be serious.

The body of Ramamoorthy will undergo post-mortem before being handed over to his family.

The Singarapettai police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

This unfortunate event comes in the wake of a directive by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which on January 27 ordered all political parties, religious, and community organisations to remove permanent flagpoles erected at public places across Tamil Nadu within 12 weeks.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan stated that flagpoles erected on land belonging to National and State Highways, municipal corporations, municipalities, local bodies, and other government departments must be removed. If not voluntarily taken down within the stipulated time, authorities are to remove them after issuing a two-week notice, and the cost of removal will be recovered from the concerned parties or organisations.

The court also instructed that no permanent flagpoles be allowed on public land. However, political parties may erect flagpoles on their own land with due permission. Temporary flagpoles may be permitted during events, provided no damage is caused, and rent is paid in advance as per regulations.

Authorities are also directed to ensure that public places are restored to their original condition after the removal of such structures, with damages, if any, to be recovered from the responsible party, the court said.

In response to the court’s ruling, DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan has instructed local party units to immediately remove all party flagpoles erected along roadsides and highways.