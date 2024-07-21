Man shot dead in Manipur by militants for being a 'spy'

Live
Suspected militants gunned down a man, after blindfolding him and tying his hands behind his back, in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on...
Suspected militants gunned down a man, after blindfolding him and tying his hands behind his back, in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Sunday.
A police official said that the incident occurred in the Top Awang Leikai area on Saturday night and the victim was identified as Rajkumar Prithibingamba Singh, 29.
Police suspect that extremists of the Kangleipak Communist Party-Peoples’ War Group (KCP-PWG) outfit killed Singh, a surrendered militant, suspecting him of being a "police spy".
A combing operation to nab the militants responsible has been launched, police said.
