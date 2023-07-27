Manipur Kuki Tribe's Newspaper: Bridging the Information Gap Amid Internet Shutdown

Due to a partial internet shutdown imposed by the Manipur government, there is a notable information and communication gap among the state's residents. While broadband services continue to operate, mobile data internet services have been suspended, leading to disconnection for both authorities and the public.



This internet ban has had widespread effects throughout the state, with people experiencing challenges in accessing vital online services. Nevertheless, the Kuki tribe in the hills of Manipur devised an ingenious solution to overcome the communication restrictions and connect with their community.

Amidst the current difficulties, volunteers belonging to the Kuki tribe have proactively initiated the production of their newspaper to disseminate crucial messages within their community. Recent reports indicate that visitors to Kangpokpi town in Manipur have witnessed the establishment of information centers by Kuki INPI volunteers, where they are now printing their newspaper to serve the community's informational needs.

Haopu, the assistant editor of the newspaper, demonstrated remarkable dedication in crafting the paper by utilizing accessible materials and information collected from diverse sources. Each day, they produce and circulate 1000 copies of the newspaper throughout the town, guaranteeing widespread access to the news among the people. The newspaper titled "Zalen Awgin" (the revolution's voice) is distributed to all the villages and carries vital information about the ongoing matters in Manipur. It provides updates on protests, conflicts, and the strategies formulated by the Kuki apex leadership during this challenging period.

Monnem, a committed distributor, plays a crucial role in guaranteeing the comprehensive dissemination of the community newspaper to every part of the town. Despite having limited internet access, they diligently gather national news and political updates, which proves especially beneficial for Kuki tribe students, allowing them to stay well-informed about significant events.