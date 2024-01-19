Manjhi asks MLAs to stay in Patna till January 25

Patna: HAM chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday asked his party MLAs to stay in Patna till January 25 as he hinted that the government in the state may change.

दिल्ली में रहने के बावजूद बिहार के वर्तमान राजनैतिक हालात पर मेरी नजर है।

राज्य के राजनैतिक हालात को ध्यान में रखते हुए मैंने अपने सभी माननीय विधायकों को आगामी 25 जनवरी तक पटना में ही रहने का निर्देश दिया है।

जो भी हो राज्यहित में होगा।

जय बिहार…. — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) January 19, 2024

In a post on X, Manjhi said: "Despite staying in New Delhi, I am closely monitoring the political situation of Bihar. Keeping in view the political situation in Bihar, I have asked all 4 MLAs of my party to stay in Patna till January 25. Whatever would happen, it would take place in the interest of the state. Jai Bihar."



Manjhi's post has triggered political speculations in the state. He had earlier also said that the government may change in Bihar by January 25.