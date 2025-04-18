Live
Mansarovar Yatra to resume soon
Highlights
New Delhi: India on Thursday said there is a possibility of resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra soon and preparations for it are underway. India and China have been looking at resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as part of efforts to improve ties after the two countries completed disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang under the framework of a pact sealed in October last year.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both India and China have agreed in-principle to resume flight services between the two sides as well and that relevant modalities are being worked out.
