Manthan Senior Police Officers' Conference-2025

Lucknow, December 27 - Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the concluding day of the two-day state-level senior police officers' conference ‘Police Manthan’ at Police Headquarters. The Chief Minister lauded the achievements and reforms of the UP Police, stating that over the last eight and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a historic transformation in its law-and-order system and public perception.

He emphasized that UP is now viewed as a global role model, validated by public experience. Sharing his vision for Smart Policing, the Chief Minister highlighted progress in recruitment, training, infrastructure, cyber security, forensics, and the Police Commissionerate system. He noted that more than 60,000 constables are now being trained within the state, along with the establishment of cyber police stations in all 75 districts, 12 FSL laboratories, and a Forensic University.

He stated that UP Police has transitioned from reactive policing to proactive and predictive policing, instilling fear among criminals and confidence among citizens.

Session Highlights

Session 1: Beat Policing and Yaksh App

Led by ADG Crime S.K. Bhagat, focusing on grassroots policing reforms. The Yaksh App, powered by AI and Big Data, was launched to digitize beat policing.

Session 2: Women and Child Safety

ADG Padmaja Chauhan presented Mission Shakti initiatives, while ADG Ashok Mutha Jain spoke on Bahu-Beti Sammelan.

Session 3: Smart Police Station Management

DG Lucknow Zone Sujit Pandey showcased the Smart SHO Dashboard for accountability and efficiency.

Session 4: Cyber Crime

DG Cyber Crime Binod Kumar Singh highlighted coordination with I4C and cyber help desks.

Session 5: HRD and Welfare

DG Training Rajiv Sabharwal discussed personnel welfare, training, and digital learning initiatives.

Session 6: Prosecution and Prisons

DG Prosecution Dipesh Juneja and DG Prisons Prem Chand Meena detailed digital reforms, AI surveillance, and video conferencing in courts.

Session 7: CCTNS 2.0 and New Criminal Laws

ADG Technical Services Naveen Arora elaborated on e-FIR, Zero FIR, e-Summon, and e-Sakshya under the new criminal laws.

The conference concluded with a closing address by the Director General of Police, reinforcing the commitment toward a technologically advanced and citizen-centric UP Police.