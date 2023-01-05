MANUU offers free coaching for Civil Services Examinations

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University's Civil Services Examination Residential Coaching Academy (CSE-RCA) is offering free coaching for Civil Services Examinations to be conducted in May 2023 by UPSC. The last date for the submission of filled-in application forms is January 10, 2023.

According to Prof. H. Aleem Basha, In-charge-CSE-RCA, interested candidates belonging to religious Minorities/SC/ST & Women can download the application form from the University website www.manuu.edu.in. Filled in application form can be sent through post to the office of CSE-Residential Coaching Academy office, MANUU, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500 032 or in person along with a crossed demand draft of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, payable at Hyderabad. The nominal fee will be charged towards admission, library & hostel etc.

For more details, interested candidates may visit the University website or contact 9849098620/9441428108.