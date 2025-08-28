Medical negligence surfaces as Kerala woman suffers after guide wire left in chest

A case of alleged grave medical negligence has surfaced at the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, where a young woman suffered after a guide wire was left lodged in her chest following a surgery.

The incident came to light after a purported audio clip of the doctor who performed the surgery admitted to the error.

In the conversation with the patient’s relative, the doctor is heard saying, “What happened was indeed a mistake.” He added that the issue was detected only through an X-ray and pointed out that those who inserted the tube for administering medicines were responsible.

The patient, Sumayya, a resident of Malayinkeezhu in Kerala's Kattakkada, underwent thyroid gland removal surgery at the General Hospital on March 22, 2023.

When it became difficult to access a vein after the operation, a central line was inserted to administer blood and medicines. The guide wire used for this procedure was not removed and remains stuck in her chest.

Tests later conducted at Sree Chitra Institute here confirmed that it was the guide wire, which had by then adhered to blood vessels.

Experts have now ruled out the possibility of surgically removing it, leaving Sumayya to live with the consequences of the error.

Sumayya’s family also alleges that the doctor concealed the fact that the wire had been left inside, despite knowing about it.

With her health continuing to deteriorate, she has submitted complaints to the Health Department and to the Leader of Opposition, demanding justice and proper medical support.

In response to mounting pressure, the District Medical Officer (DMO) has sought a detailed report from the hospital authorities.

A few years ago, a homemaker, Harshina, was in the news after she went to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital in 2017 for her third delivery.

She recalled experiencing recurring pain in her stomach, and despite numerous consultations and checkups, the pain did not subside.

Eventually, a full-fledged radiological examination revealed a foreign object, a pair of scissors, present in her stomach. The scissor was later removed following surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.