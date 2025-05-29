Live
Miss World 2025 Finale in Hyderabad – Winner to Take Home This Much Money
Hyderabad will host the Miss World 2025 grand finale on May 31. The winner is set to take home this much money, plus global fame and big career opportunities in film and fashion.
The Miss World 2025 beauty contest is now in its final stage. The Grand Finale will be held on May 31 at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad. Many beautiful women from different countries are taking part in this event. People all over India are excited, and the city of Hyderabad is full of celebration as it proudly hosts this big event.
Miss World Prize Money
The winner of the Miss World title will receive a lot of fame and money. The first prize is $1 million (about ₹8.5 crore). This money will be given by the Miss World organization and its sponsors. The winner will also get special gifts from sponsors and honors from the Telangana government.
Chances for Movies and Modeling
Winning Miss World brings many chances. The winner may get to work in films, modeling, and brand ads. In the past, Indian winners like Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chhillar became very famous. So, the crown also brings a chance to earn a lot of money and build a great career.