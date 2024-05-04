Live
- Closure report in Rohith Vemula case causes huge embarrassment to Congress
- DMart posts 22 per cent jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 563 crore
- 27 Indian startups secure over $340 million in funding this week
- Oppn shedding crocodile tears, says Naveen
- Will kick corruption and land mafia out of Guna, promises Union Minister Scindia
- Jr national equestrian: Multiple riders secure their spots on Day 1
- South Korea welcomes US move to extend tax credits for EVs containing Chinese graphite
- Court to decide fate of Gowda’s son HD Revanna in sex scandal victim kidnap case, SIT summons him for grilling
- Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth reunites after 33 years for ‘Vettaiyan’
- Actress Nazia opens up about transformation for role in ‘Tipppsy’
Just In
Missing BSF officer traced in Jammu
Highlights
Officials said on Saturday that a missing border security force (BSF) officer was traced in Jammu.
Jammu: Officials said on Saturday that a missing border security force (BSF) officer was traced in Jammu.
Officials said that information was received on Friday by Domana police station in Jammu about the disappearance of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parmanand Hembram of the 7th Battalion of BSF in the city.
“A report was filed and a swift operation was started to trace the officer.
“With technical assistance and human intervention, the missing person was traced.
“After completing all legal formalities, he has been handed over to his unit,” officials said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS