Mixed Reactions Emerge After Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ruling

The recent Supreme Court order on stray dogs in the National Capital Region has been met with mixed reactions with some people hailing the order to clear the streets of the canines in eight weeks time as a “big relief” while others are terming the decision as “absurd” and said it would only aggravate public anger over the stray dog ruling outrage.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had said that all the stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR must be gathered and kept in shelters to be built by civic authorities within eight weeks.

RWAs welcome SC stray dog order

Community members and several groups have backed the Supreme Court order on stray dogs in Delhi. A number of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) have welcomed the apex court’s directive and said the order will be beneficial. United Resident Joint Action (URJA) President Atul Goyal said the number of dog bite cases has been increasing every year and the Supreme Court order will bring relief to people from this menace.

“In addition to the stray dogs, even the cattle grazing on roads have started attacking pedestrians and creating traffic snarls. We are also asking the authorities to take measures for this issue as well,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

In a statement to ANI, he said “Delhi residents have been facing a lot of problems and we welcome the decision by the Supreme Court judgment on stray dogs. People will get relief from the stray dogs after this decision is implemented.” He further added, “We do not have any shelter homes as of now. We have 10 sterilisation centres. We can create both temporary and permanent shelters. We will work on it. MCD and Delhi government will sit together.

‘Illogical’: PETA, others slam SC order

Animal welfare groups and several politicians have objected to the stray dog law in Delhi-NCR. They said the Indian stray dog law is “unreasonable, absurd and illegal”.