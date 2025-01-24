MK Stalin: Governor RN Ravi’s Criticisms Strengthen Support For DMK And Dravidian Ideology

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has asserted that the persistent criticisms from Governor RN Ravi have bolstered public support for the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Speaking to party workers on Friday, Stalin declared that the DMK remains undeterred by such attacks and will continue to champion the Dravidian model of governance.

Stalin emphasized that the DMK’s ideology, deeply rooted in Dravidian principles, has grown stronger in the face of opposition. Addressing calls for the Governor’s removal, Stalin noted that while certain quarters have demanded Ravi’s ouster, the DMK has refrained from passing any formal resolutions on the matter. The Chief Minister suggested that the Governor’s criticisms only serve to fortify the DMK’s position. “He should remain Governor, as his rhetoric only amplifies support for the DMK,” Stalin remarked.

Taking a jibe at the Governor’s annual address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin suggested that Ravi should attend the session but refrain from reading the customary speech. He argued this act would symbolize the disconnect between the Governor and the state’s people. “Next year, too, Governor Ravi should come for the customary address, and we will hand him the speech, but he should leave without reading it,” Stalin said, urging the public to recognize the ongoing issues.

In a pointed appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Stalin urged that Ravi not be transferred out of Tamil Nadu, claiming that the Governor’s presence ultimately benefits the DMK by uniting its supporters. “Let him stay here as Governor,” Stalin concluded, reinforcing that the criticism from Ravi only galvanizes the party’s base.