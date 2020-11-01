Modi brings up Ram, CAA, Art 370

Motihari : Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Ram Mandir in his rally at Motihari's Gandhi Maidan in Bihar's East Champaran district.

"I have come many times to Champaran, in Motihari. But after the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya started, this is the first time I have come among you," said Modi.

He added, "After waiting for centuries, this opportunity has come. It has come after a long period of 'tap' (prayers and sacrifices) and 'tapasya' (penance). I congratulate all you friends associated with the land of Ramayan."

PM accused Opposition parties of "scaremongering" on the issues of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution, apart from the Ram Temple issue.

"When the CAA came, they (opposition) spread the lie that the citizenship of many people will be taken away. Today, about a year has passed. Has any Indian lost his citizenship? They have always proved their selfishness by just lying or scaremongering," the Prime Minister alleged.

He said that the opposition similarly indulged in scaremongering over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, while pointing out to alleged statements about "river of blood" in this connection.

The cacophony of canvassing for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, due on November 3, ended on Sunday evening with all political parties having gone full-throttle.