Prime Minister Modi And Iranian President Raisi Discuss West Asia Situation And Israel-Hamas Conflict

The news article discusses a conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi regarding the challenging situation in the West Asia region and the Israel-Hamas conflict. In the conversation, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern about terrorist incidents, violence, and the loss of civilian lives. Both leaders emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation, ensuring ongoing humanitarian aid, and early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Modi also reaffirmed India's consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue during the call. The two leaders discussed progress in their bilateral cooperation, particularly focusing on the Chabahar Port in Iran to improve regional connectivity. They expressed their commitment to maintaining communication due to their shared interest in regional peace, security, and stability.

The article notes that this conversation is part of Prime Minister Modi's ongoing discussions with regional leaders concerning the escalating violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict. He has spoken to leaders from the UK, the UAE, Israel, Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt to address concerns related to terrorism and civilian casualties in the conflict. The Israel-Hamas conflict, as mentioned in the article, began on October 7 with Hamas militants entering Israel from Gaza and subsequently resulted in significant casualties. The conflict has seen a high death toll, with reports indicating over 10,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.