Modi to visit US in Feb: Trump

New Delhi/Washington: Hours after a phone call between the two leaders on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to visit the White House in February and added America has “a good relationship with India”. Though Delhi has not officially confirmed a US visit, the White House said that the two leaders discussed it during their phone call. “I had a long talk with him this (Monday) morning. He is going to be coming to the White House next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India,” Trump, who was on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida, told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday (local time).

Asked if Modi had agreed “to take illegal immigrants”, Trump said, “He will do what’s right. We are discussing”. “Everything came up,” he added, when asked about the details of the call.

While Modi and Trump are likely to meet on the sidelines of the AI Action summit in France — if Trump also comes to Paris on February 10-11 – sources have indicated there are plans to schedule Modi’s first visit to the White House under the new Trump presidency.

“The leaders agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date,” a Ministry of External Affairs statement had said after the phone call between the two leaders.

In a readout of a phone call between both leaders, the White House said that Trump had a “productive” phone call with Modi and sought a move towards a “fair” bilateral trading relationship and deeper India-US cooperation.

“The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the White House added.