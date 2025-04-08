Live
Modi urges nation to fight obesity
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Health Day on Monday, urged Indians to adopt a healthier lifestyle and work towards a life free from obesity.
He emphasised that maintaining personal fitness would be a significant contribution to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation -- Viksit Bharat.
Taking to X, PM Modi posted, “On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our Government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people’s well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society!”
In a video message shared on the platform, the Prime Minister stressed the age-old adage that “health is the ultimate fortune and the ultimate wealth” while sounding an alarm over India’s growing obesity crisis.
“You all know that today, our lifestyle is becoming a big threat to our health.
Recently, a report has come on the problem of obesity. This report says that by 2050, more than 44 crore Indians will suffer from obesity. This is scary. How big a crisis can this be?” he said.
In his message, PM Modi reiterated that adopting healthier eating habits, such as reducing oil usage, is not just a personal decision but a social responsibility.