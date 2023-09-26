Monsoon starts withdrawing from India

New Delhi: Monsoon started withdrawing from India on Monday, eight days behind the normal date of September 17, the India Meteorological Department said. "The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan today, September 25, 2023, against its normal date of withdrawal from southwest Rajasthan of September 17," it said in a statement.



This year is the 13th consecutive delayed Monsoon retreat. The withdrawal of monsoon from northwest India marks the beginning of its retreat from the Indian subcontinent. Any delay in the monsoon's retreat means a longer rainy season, which can significantly impact agricultural production.