Live
- Jayalalitha thanks audience for embracing success of ‘Rudram Kota’
- Call to equip students with skills in new technologies in country
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
Just In
Monsoon starts withdrawing from India
Highlights
8 days behind normal date
New Delhi: Monsoon started withdrawing from India on Monday, eight days behind the normal date of September 17, the India Meteorological Department said. "The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan today, September 25, 2023, against its normal date of withdrawal from southwest Rajasthan of September 17," it said in a statement.
This year is the 13th consecutive delayed Monsoon retreat. The withdrawal of monsoon from northwest India marks the beginning of its retreat from the Indian subcontinent. Any delay in the monsoon's retreat means a longer rainy season, which can significantly impact agricultural production.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS