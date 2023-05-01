MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Have Bigger Ego Than Ravana, Says Vinesh Phogat

Top wrestlers have reacted angrily to claims made by Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh that they were attempting to seize control of the WFI. Vinesh Phogat has called Sharan Singh's ego "bigger than the Ravana."



On Sunday, the ongoing demonstrations by wrestlers demanding that the Centre-appointed panel's conclusions into the sexual harassment claims against Singh be made public came to an end.

The Delhi Police on Sunday gave security to the female wrestlers, including a minor who complained of sexual harassment against Singh, at the Supreme Court's direction. The complainants have been asked to record their statements as soon as possible so that further investigation into the case can be done.



Punia urged the media not to give Singh a platform to speak till he has been exonerated by the courts in response to the wrestlers' protest over Singh's charges at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.