Mulayam's daughter-in-law joins BJP

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday. She joined the party in the presence of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and its State chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Expressing her admiration for PM Modi, she also said the nation's interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, woman empowerment and employment.

Aparna Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife, while Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav is his son from his first marriage.