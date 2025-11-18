Mumbai Auto Fares Spike, Cabs Scarce As CNG Pipeline Damage Throws City Into Disarray

A major disruption in Mumbai’s CNG supply on Monday caused widespread travel chaos, with autorickshaw fares soaring and cabs becoming nearly unavailable at key locations, including the airport. A damaged MGL gas pipeline interrupted supply across the city, affecting thousands of taxis, autorickshaws and other CNG-run vehicles.

Out of 389 CNG stations operated by MGL in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, only 225 remained functional after the supply stopped at CGS Wadala due to pipeline damage. MGL announced that restoration work is underway and that supply should return to normal by Tuesday noon.

Commuters reported that auto drivers were charging nearly double the normal fare. An X user highlighted that routes normally costing ₹89 were being quoted at ₹150–₹200, while some residents said they were asked to pay as much as ₹500 just to reach the nearest metro station. Many opted to work from home as finding transport became increasingly difficult, especially around Mumbai Airport where Uber, Rapido and other cab services saw severe shortages.

The disruption began after third-party damage to GAIL’s main supply line inside the RCF compound affected gas flow to the Wadala City Gate Station, a key entry point for Mumbai’s CNG network. Petrol Dealers Association (Mumbai) president Chetan Modi told PTI that several pumps remained shut due to low pressure, and many taxis were forced off the roads as they ran out of CNG.

The crisis also hit school transportation. According to Anil Garg, who represents school bus operators, nearly 2,000 buses were halted, forcing schools to merge routes or hire private luxury buses at high costs, paying around ₹12,000 for short trips.

Taxi and auto unions reported that drivers waited for hours in long queues due to the limited number of pumps with adequate pressure. The Mumbai Autorickshaw-Taximen’s Association urged the state transport minister to seek compensation from MGL for drivers who lost two days of earnings.

Some ride-hailing cabs switched to petrol temporarily to continue operating, though availability remained limited throughout the day.