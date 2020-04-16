Mumbai Police Arrest 11 Over Bandra Crowd-Gathering Incident

Mumbai: Mumbai police are reported to have arrested 11 people including a journalist in connection with the protest by migrant labourers at Bandra station after gathering there in large numbers. Police are reported to have registered three cases with regard to this incident, including one of unlawful assembly against the crowd of around 800-1000 persons, violation of prohibitory orders and rioting.

The nine arrested individuals were allegedly part of the mob. Police also arrested a self-styled labour leader, Vinay Dubey on charges of creating disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups. He had allegedly posted a video on Facebook and had commented on other social media platforms asking for train services to transport stranded migrant workers in Mumbai to their home states.

A journalist belonging to a news channel was arrested for spreading misinformation with his report which stated that the government was mulling starting Jan Sadharana train services for migrant labourers and workers, which is alleged to have been a trigger for the crowd mobilising in large numbers at Bandra.

The Tuesday incident led to a sharp exchange of words between supporters of the BJP and a few leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. Social media platforms also witnessed a lot of sparring between supporters of both sides. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reported to have discussed the situation at Bandra with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who apprised him of the developments. Shah is said to have advised Uddhav Thackeray to be vigilant in this respect.