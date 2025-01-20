Live
Just In
Mumbai Police To Reconstruct Crime Scene At Saif Ali Khan's Home With Arrested Suspect
Police custody obtained for Shariful Islam Shehzad, suspected of attacking actor Saif Ali Khan, as investigators plan crime scene recreation at Bandra residence while the actor recovers from surgery.
Mumbai Police are preparing to reconstruct the incident at actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence with the alleged attacker, Shariful Islam Shehzad, during his five-day police custody. Shehzad, 30, was apprehended on January 20 at a labor camp near Hiranandani Estate's metro construction site and is currently detained at Bandra Police Station.
Investigators discovered that Shehzad, who worked for a housekeeping agency in Thane, may have entered India illegally from Bangladesh. The suspect, known by multiple aliases including Bijoy Das and Mohammad Illyas, was identified through CCTV footage showing him at Saif's residence.
The January 16 incident at 'Satguru Sharan' building initially began as an attempted theft but escalated when the intruder was discovered in the younger son's room by household staff. During the confrontation, Saif sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and spine, requiring emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's police statement revealed that while the intruder became violent during the struggle, no jewelry was taken despite being accessible. Saif is reportedly stable following successful surgery to address spinal fluid leakage and is expected to be discharged soon.
The case has drawn significant attention to residential security concerns, with police distributing the suspect's CCTV images across Mumbai and surrounding areas before his arrest.