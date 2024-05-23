  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Mumbai Teenager Sets Record By Climbing Mount Everest

Mumbai Teenager Sets Record By Climbing Mount Everest
x
Highlights

  • Read about the extraordinary achievement of a 16-year-old girl from Mumbai who became the youngest Indian mountaineer to scale Mount Everest from the Nepal side.
  • Discover her inspiring journey and upcoming challenges as she aims to complete the '7 Summits challenge.'

A Mumbai teenager, aged 16, has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully conquering Mount Everest, becoming the youngest Indian mountaineer to scale the world's highest peak from the Nepal side, as confirmed by the Indian Navy on Thursday.

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 12th-grade student at Navy Children School in Mumbai, accompanied by her father Cdr S Karthikeyan, commenced their expedition to ascend Mount Everest (8,849 meters) on April 3, according to the Indian Navy. They reached the summit on May 20.

Applauding Kaamya for her accomplishment, the Western Naval Command tweeted alongside her photograph, "With this achievement, she has become the second-youngest girl globally and the youngest Indian mountaineer to reach the summit of the world's highest peak from the Nepal side."

Adding yet another accolade to her list, Kaamya Karthikeyan has now conquered the highest peaks on six continents. Her upcoming challenge is to scale Mount Vinson Massif in Antarctica this December, aiming to become the youngest girl to complete the '7 Summits challenge.'

Previously, in 2020, Kaamya made history by becoming the youngest girl globally to climb Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America and outside of Asia.

The Indian Navy commended Kaamya for demonstrating extraordinary courage and determination in conquering the highest peaks on six of the seven continents. "Indian Navy extends its best wishes to young Kaamya in her pursuit of summiting the highest peaks on all seven continents, aiming to become the youngest girl to achieve this feat. #7SummitsChallenge," the Navy stated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X