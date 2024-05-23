Mumbai Teenager Sets Record By Climbing Mount Everest

A Mumbai teenager, aged 16, has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully conquering Mount Everest, becoming the youngest Indian mountaineer to scale the world's highest peak from the Nepal side, as confirmed by the Indian Navy on Thursday.



Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 12th-grade student at Navy Children School in Mumbai, accompanied by her father Cdr S Karthikeyan, commenced their expedition to ascend Mount Everest (8,849 meters) on April 3, according to the Indian Navy. They reached the summit on May 20.

Applauding Kaamya for her accomplishment, the Western Naval Command tweeted alongside her photograph, "With this achievement, she has become the second-youngest girl globally and the youngest Indian mountaineer to reach the summit of the world's highest peak from the Nepal side."

Adding yet another accolade to her list, Kaamya Karthikeyan has now conquered the highest peaks on six continents. Her upcoming challenge is to scale Mount Vinson Massif in Antarctica this December, aiming to become the youngest girl to complete the '7 Summits challenge.'

Previously, in 2020, Kaamya made history by becoming the youngest girl globally to climb Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America and outside of Asia.

The Indian Navy commended Kaamya for demonstrating extraordinary courage and determination in conquering the highest peaks on six of the seven continents. "Indian Navy extends its best wishes to young Kaamya in her pursuit of summiting the highest peaks on all seven continents, aiming to become the youngest girl to achieve this feat. #7SummitsChallenge," the Navy stated.