Mumbai to introduce pod taxi services for last-mile connectivity: Maha CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that cities in Mumbai are expanding due to increasing urbanisation, adding that citizens have to travel long distances to go for work.

"Along with strengthening the public transport system, it is necessary to provide 'last-mile connectivity' to the citizens," he added.

The next step in the transport service is 'pod taxi' and it should be brought to the service of the citizens for 'last mile connectivity', the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis chaired the meeting to review the launch of pod taxi in the 'business district' between Kurla and Bandra railway station.

He said that pod taxi will be important in the 'Business District' between Kurla and Bandra railway station.

"The Bullet train station, which is coming up in Bandra-Kurla Complex, and the Mumbai High Court ruling, is expected to increase the traffic in this area. There is a strong possibility that this will put pressure on the existing transport service and the citizens will have to face difficulties. In the future, pod taxis will be an option for the citizens of this area to get transport services without delay and ease traffic congestion," he noted.

He also said: "A system is being created in Mumbai to enable travel in all transport services through a single card. Citizens should also be able to avail pod taxi services through this single card. Kurla and Bandra station areas should be developed in line with pod taxis. Instead of the police accommodation space in the Kurla station area, space should be provided to the police in the same area. Also, the buildings in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area should be connected to the station through these pod taxis."

Considering the commercial importance of this area, the Chief Minister directed the administration that care should be taken to ensure that world-class service is maintained.

He also gave suggestions on this occasion that good concepts should be implemented to further utilise the skywalk outside the station.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that pod taxis are compact, automated electric vehicles that run without a driver, offering high-speed travel.

Each pod taxi can accommodate up to eight seated passengers, with an additional 13 standing passengers.

It is being designed for a fast, sustainable, and congestion-free transportation alternative.