Mundka blaze: Several people missing, bodies yet to be identified

New Delhi: The relatives of the people, who were inside the building at the time of the blaze in Mundka, are still clueless and unable to find their loved ones on Saturday, 15 hours after the inferno killed 27 people.

The bodies that were recovered from the ill-fated building are yet to be identified and the help of forensic teams will be utilised to ascertain for the process.

The reason being most of the bodies were burnt to such an extent that, even it was difficult to establish whether charred remains were of a man or a woman.

Scenes of chaos prevailed for the whole night at the Sanjay Gandhi hospital where the bodies from the incident were shifted and the relatives of the missing persons kept arriving to locate their loved ones.

"I have been sitting here for the past 12 hours and have no clue where my wife is. We are getting no response from the officials," said a man at the hospital whose wife used to work in the same building which was gutted in the blaze.

Another kin of a man, who was present inside the building, said that they got to know about the incident after watching the news and since then are running helter-skelter from one place to other to find their relative.

As per latest reports, the NDRF teams are still conducting search operations.