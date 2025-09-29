Municipal bodies are central to Uttar Pradesh’s development journey: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, September 29: On Monday, during a virtual interaction with mayors and councillors of 17 municipal corporations, along with presidents and members of 200 municipalities and 545 nagar panchayats, under the 'Viksit UP @ 2047' dialogue series, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated the central role of municipal bodies in transforming Uttar Pradesh into a Viksit state by 2047. He urged every urban body to commit itself to the mission of making its city clean, modern, well-organized, and self-reliant.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that every municipal body must integrate innovation into its action plans, prioritising the modernisation of civic services with a focus on enhancing ease of living. He emphasised that urban development should not be confined to infrastructure alone; instead, every city should evolve into a model of smart services, green spaces, efficient transportation systems, and digital accessibility.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for municipal bodies to identify new avenues of revenue generation and embed this goal into their planning. He emphasized that this vision can only be realized when public representatives lead with initiative and actively engage citizens in the process.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing rapidly on the path of self-reliance and becoming a developed nation, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as a frontrunner in this journey. Over the past eight and a half years, the state has recorded historic milestones in urban development.

He said, "The establishment and reorganization of more than 127 new municipal bodies, the development of 17 smart cities, the expansion of e-governance services, modern transport projects like Metro, RRTS, and ropeways, along with new solid waste management and sewerage schemes, stand as concrete achievements. Municipal corporations in Lucknow and Ghaziabad have successfully issued municipal bonds, while the income of urban bodies across the state has increased by 2.5 to 3 times."

The Chief Minister observed that today, whether in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, or Jhansi, every city is redefining the identity of a new Uttar Pradesh with renewed energy and a modern outlook. Looking ahead, he emphasised that the state’s urban population is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, making it imperative for municipal bodies to adopt forward-looking strategies and innovative approaches. Urban development plans, he said, must be designed to address both future challenges and emerging opportunities. He also highlighted the multifaceted applications of Integrated Control Command Centers in urban governance.

Reiterating Prime Minister Modi’s “Panch Pran of Amritkaal,” the Chief Minister presented his vision of Viksit UP @ 2047. He stressed that this mission requires the participation of every citizen. Outlining the Viksit UP Abhiyan, he explained that the roadmap rests on three pillars—economics, creativity, and vitality—under which 12 sectors will be identified, and sector-specific vision documents prepared. During the program, a video on the Abhiyan was screened, and citizens were encouraged to share suggestions through QR codes and a dedicated portal.

The Chief Minister appealed to public representatives to ensure that the letter he has issued regarding the Abhiyan is read out in various meetings and community gatherings so that the government’s message reaches every household. He urged them to promote Viksit UP @ 2047 as a subject of dialogue across society. He also directed that special dialogue programs be organized by all municipal bodies, with the Urban Development and Planning Department providing necessary support. Every family, he said, must be encouraged to contribute at least one suggestion, making this a historic document for future generations.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state’s economic objectives: achieving a $1 trillion economy within the next five years and a $6 trillion economy by 2047. He asserted that this ambitious vision can only be realized through collective effort and the active participation of every citizen.

Informing that over 1.2 million citizens have already submitted suggestions, the Chief Minister said that these inputs will serve as the foundation for future policies and plans. He announced that the three best suggestions from each district and five from the state level will be recognised and honoured. This initiative, he said, is not merely a collection of opinions but a historic step to align public aspirations with the state’s policies.