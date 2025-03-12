Myanmar cyber fraud: Telangana probing trafficking of 24 persons from state

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) is conducting an investigation to identify those responsible for trafficking 24 persons from the state with fake job offers abroad

These 24 individuals are among 540 Indians rescued from cyber scam compounds in Myanmar's Myawaddy and repatriated by the Central government.

The rescued Indians were brought back to Delhi in two batches: 283 in the first batch and 257 in the second batch, on March 10 and 11, respectively.

According to TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, among the rescued Indians, 24 belong to Telangana. Fourteen of them arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi on March 11. She said the remaining 10 members would reach Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The police official said that TGSCB is actively investigating the case to identify those responsible for trafficking these individuals under the guise of offering lucrative job opportunities abroad. Appropriate legal action will be taken against any individual or organisation involved in these fraudulent recruitment schemes, she said.

The TGSCB Director urged citizens to exercise caution while accepting overseas job offers, especially those promising high salaries with minimal qualifications.

Before travelling abroad for employment, citizens should ensure that the job offer is verified through official channels like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through the http://emigrate.gov.in website. They should demand a written agreement from the foreign employer before travel. The citizens have also been urged to be cautious of unusual job descriptions.

"If you or someone you know has been a victim of fraudulent overseas job offers, report it immediately to 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in," the TGCSB said.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay stated that at least 42 of those rescued and repatriated are from the Telugu states.

According to the MEA, these nationals were lured with fake job offers and sold to fake call centres involved in cyber fraud in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.



