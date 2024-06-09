  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

‘N’ cube won’t last long: Congress

‘N’ cube won’t last long: Congress
x
Highlights

On the eve of oath-taking by PM-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Congress on Saturday felt that the country will have another round of Lok Sabha elections in the next six months stating that the present alliance would not last long.

New Delhi: On the eve of oath-taking by PM-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Congress on Saturday felt that the country will have another round of Lok Sabha elections in the next six months stating that the present alliance would not last long.

The Congress leaders after the CWC meeting said they were certain that the NDA alliance will not last long. Three Ns (Narendra, Naidu and Nitish) cannot pull on together for long. They said the 2024 electoral results had proved that from Modi’s wish of Congress-Mukt Bharat to Congress-Yukt Bharat people have proved that the Modi wave is over.

They said June 4 results have made it clear to the people what is in store for the country. INDIA bloc which was made fun of by the BJP and Modi had surged while the BJP had failed to get the magic figure on its own.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to become the LoP, they said he has not rejected the chorus but wanted time to take a decision and they hope that Rahul will accept the proposal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X