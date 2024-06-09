‘N’ cube won’t last long: Congress

New Delhi: On the eve of oath-taking by PM-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Congress on Saturday felt that the country will have another round of Lok Sabha elections in the next six months stating that the present alliance would not last long.

The Congress leaders after the CWC meeting said they were certain that the NDA alliance will not last long. Three Ns (Narendra, Naidu and Nitish) cannot pull on together for long. They said the 2024 electoral results had proved that from Modi’s wish of Congress-Mukt Bharat to Congress-Yukt Bharat people have proved that the Modi wave is over.

They said June 4 results have made it clear to the people what is in store for the country. INDIA bloc which was made fun of by the BJP and Modi had surged while the BJP had failed to get the magic figure on its own.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to become the LoP, they said he has not rejected the chorus but wanted time to take a decision and they hope that Rahul will accept the proposal.