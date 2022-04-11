Nadda Predicts A Massive Defeat Of AAP In Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Eyeing an opportunity to form a double-engine government in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P Nadda reached out to the people of Bilaspur and took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, one of the emerging opposition parties in the state.

The BJP supremo is on a four-day visit to the state as Himachal Pradesh is due for assembly elections and has undertaken the first phase of election campaigning by launching 'Mahasampark Abhiyan' or Mass Contact Programme. While highlighting the recent poll victories in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, Nadda in his address said that the credit for such a victory goes to the pro-poor policies of the Modi-led government.

Taking a jibe at the AAP, Nadda said, "In Uttar Pradesh, 387 out of 399 Congress candidates and all 377 AAP candidates lost their deposits. Out of 70, deposits of 68 Aam Aadmi Party candidates forfeited in Uttarakhand. The same thing happened to their candidates in Goa as well. AAP will face the same scenario in Himachal Pradesh."

Nadda claimed that its state government has laid a network of roads throughout Himachal Pradesh, highways and ropeways are also being constructed. He also cashed in on the latest rescue operations from Ukraine undertaken by the central government saying that not only 2,000 students were rescued from the war-torn country but several other students were also rescued from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

The party president vowed to end the water supply issue in Himachal Pradesh and said, "Earlier people of Himachal Pradesh used to get water from tankers, but now every household in the state is getting piped water. The people of Himachal Pradesh are now connected with Kol Dam which has helped in making the region green."