Nagaland govt notifies film policy to boost local cinema & tourism

Kohima: The Nagaland government has notified its film policy-2024 in a bid to develop the state into a vibrant hub for filmmaking and cinematic tourism, officials said here on Tuesday.

The comprehensive policy is designed to foster the growth of the film industry in the state, nurture local talent, create employment opportunities, and promote Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage on national and international platforms, he said.

According to the official, the policy aligns its definition of "films" under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and emphasises cinema’s role as a powerful medium for socio-political commentary and cultural revival.

The ‘Nagaland Film Policy 2024’ seeks to create a conducive ecosystem for filmmakers, develop filmmaking as an entrepreneurial profession, publicise the state’s cultural and historical heritage, promote cinematic tourism, and establish training and skill development initiatives, he pointed out.

The policy also aims to cultivate a film-friendly attitude through ease-of-business measures such as single-window clearances.

Additionally, to strengthen the industry’s infrastructure, the state would encourage the establishment of film and TV studios, post-production facilities, and miniplexes, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, the official informed.

He said that efforts would also be made to set up film and television institutes, animation labs, and other media hubs.

He added that the policy also focuses on promoting Nagaland as a prime shooting destination, organising film festivals, and ensuring robust security for film productions.

Measures for archiving local films and combating video piracy have also been outlined. The policy aims at positioning Nagaland on the national and international cinematic map, showcasing its rich heritage and scenic beauty to the world, the official added.

