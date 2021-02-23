Navy, Coast Guard feeding stranded Rohingyas, but no rescue yet 

Kolkata: The Indian Navy and Coast Guard personnel have been feeding and providing medical attention to a group of 90 Rohingya refugees and three Bangladesh crewmen on a boat that was stranded on high seas after it drifted into India's territorial waters on Monday.



Humanitarian groups monitoring the plight of the sea-stranded Rohingyas say the Indian sailors have given them some food and water and doctors have attended to the sick on the boat off India's Andamans islands. "The navy doctors are on the Rohingya boat to treat the sick. "Eight of them have died since Saturday and many are suffering acute dehydration and diarohhea. But we learn that the Indians are not rescuing the Rohingyas," said Chris Lewa of the Bangkok-based 'Arakan Project'.

"The last we heard from the Rohingyas was on Monday night when the one sat-phone on the boat was still working. Now that contact is lost. Nobody is taking our call on that sat-phone," said Chris Lewa, who has a long association with the Rohingyas through her humanitarian project providing relief to the hapless refugees often stranded in hostile host countries or at sea. She welcomed the Indian supplies and medical treatment but appeared worried by unconfirmed reports that Indian technicians were trying to repair the boat's engine. If that was true, she said, it would mean the Indians would not mount a full-fledged rescue mission, rather leave the boat inmates pursue their perilous journey to South-east Asia.

"We would welcome an Indian rescue effort followed by repatriation of these Rohingyas to Bangladesh, from where they boarded this boat on 11 February at a point south of Cox's Bazar. Or else many Rohingyas will die, " said Chris Lewa. The 'Arakan Project' has confirmed the presence of 65 Rohingya women and girls, five children below the age of 2 and 20 men on the boat.

Since the boat's engines stopped functioning six days ago, it has been drifting towards India's Andaman islands from its course. But Indian navy sources said they were 'trying to ascertain the identity of a boat that seems to have drifted into Indian waters off the Andaman coast'. They promised details later, understandably tight-lipped because the Indian government, strongly opposed to any Rohingya presence in the country, has not yet cleared a rescue mission by the sailors.