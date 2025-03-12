NDMC aims for solar panels on every rooftop by 2026

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) convened its first council meeting on Tuesday after the Delhi Assembly elections, focusing on key civic initiatives, including a push for 100 per cent solar energy adoption by 2026.

Addressing a press conference, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal announced that the civic body would provide subsidies equal to those offered by the central government to encourage solar energy usage. “In the coming days, solar panels will be installed on every rooftop in the NDMC area, with a final decision expected in the next council meeting. The goal is to make NDMC self-sustainable by 2026,” Chahal said.

Among other major civic measures, night sweeping, which initially began in Khan Market, has now been expanded to five locations. Chahal emphasised that strict action will be taken against agencies failing to fulfil their contractual obligations.

A committee will be formed to identify and address loopholes. The civic body council members will personally monitor the Summer Action Plan, which includes rainwater harvesting to mitigate waterlogging issues. Additionally, a strict anti-encroachment drive will be launched. NDMC council member Anil Valmiki highlighted the importance of employee development, stating that staff concerns would be discussed in every council meeting.

Following the Assembly elections, MP Bansuri Swaraj administered the oath to newly elected NDMC members — New Delhi MLA Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Delhi Cantonment MLA Virender Singh Kadian. In the recent assembly elections, Verma secured the New Delhi seat for BJP, while Kadian won the Delhi Cantonment seat for AAP. Swaraj is also an NDMC member.

The municipal council comprises a chairman, official and non-official members, and elected representatives, with the Ministry of Home Affairs nominating non-elected members for five-year terms. The elected members include the New Delhi MP, New Delhi MLA, and Delhi Cantonment MLA. An official statement from Verma’s office detailed further civic plans, including a project to install 9,000 new water connections across 34 clusters, benefiting 47,000 residents within six months.

NDMC is also exploring ways to procure electricity at lower costs to reduce high power bills. To combat waterlogging, officials have been instructed to take proactive measures, with plans to procure new machines for the task. The NDMC area will also see a strict anti-encroachment drive and complete CCTV surveillance coverage in the near future.