NDRF Twitter handle hacked

New Delhi: The official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was hacked late Saturday and fully restored by Sunday evening, officials said.

A senior officer of the force said technical experts worked on the issue. The handle '@NDRFHQ' briefly posted some random messages on Saturday night and the already published official messages did not load for hours.

The handle began posting messages by quoting a tweet of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 6:12 pm.