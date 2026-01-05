Nearly 3,000 tickets for R-Day Parade, Beating Retreat sold online on Day 1

Sale of tickets for Republic Day parade started on a busy note on Monday with the entire daily quota of 2,225 tickets on the online portal selling like hot cakes, an official said.

Additionally, the daily quota for the 692 tickets for Beating Retreat and its rehearsal also got finished within hours of the start of sale at 9 a.m. on Aamantran website (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in), said an official of the Defence Ministry.

The Defence Ministry started the sale of tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2026 on January 26, Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 on Monday, an official said.

The Republic Day Parade tickets are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 20 and will be available from 9 a.m. till the quota for the day gets exhausted, the official said in a statement.

The tickets for the Full-Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat are priced at Rs 20 and that of Beating Retreat are priced at Rs 100.

The tickets can also be purchased from the booths/counters at six locations on the production of Original Photo ID Card like Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, and ID Card issued by Central/state government etc.

The same Photo ID Card would be carried for the three events, the Ministry said in a statement.

The six booth locations are: Sena Bhawan (Near Gate No 5 inside the boundary wall); Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3 inside the boundary wall); Jantar Mantar (Main Gate-Inside the boundary wall); Parliament House (Reception); Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D-Block, Near Gate No 3 and 4) and Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Concourse level, near Gate No 8).

These counters will remain open from January 5 to 14, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Ministry said that information related to Republic Day Celebration 2026 may be viewed on https://rashtraparv.mod.gov.in/.

Last year, due to the unprecedented demand for tickets for Republic Day Celebrations 2025, the Ministry issued the passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the parade, held at the Kartavya Path on January 23, 2025.

The Defence Ministry said this decision reflected the commitment towards ensuring the maximum participation of the people in Republic Day Celebrations 2025.